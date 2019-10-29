Distilling The Success Of Craft Distilleries
Forget craft beer. Craft liquor is having a moment.
A great deal of the national conversation is driven by decisions made by state and national officials. But what about decisions that are made much closer to places in the country that many Americans call home?
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan sits down with us to discuss the tech economy, the affordability crisis, access to opportunity, homelessness and worker protections.
How does a local, urban government work to address these issues?
Produced by Stacia Brown.
Forget craft beer. Craft liquor is having a moment.
Can new technologies bring middle-skill jobs, like manufacturing, back to the United States? And how can workers, companies and the government help transition our labor force into a high-tech future?
After a two-hour raid by American military forces on a compound where al-Baghdadi was staying, the IS leader is dead.
We do not have a Brexit-free edition of the international News Roundup. Sky News does.