All this month, we’ve been marking the hundred-year anniversary by re-airing some of our most thought-provoking shows on drinking, sobriety, and everything in-between.

For more than a decade, alcohol was illegal in the United States – a so-called “noble experiment” that collapsed under the weight of organized crime and public pressure.

Today, we’re wrapping up our series, “The American Spirit,” with a look at craft distilleries.

What makes a distillery “craft”? What’s the state of distilling in America?

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman.