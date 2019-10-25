This week, President Donald Trump doubled down on his decision to pull troops from northern Syria.

He says America is done trying to police the world. The withdrawal has left a power vacuum that Russia and Turkey are filling.

From The Economist:

Russian military police and Syrian border guards will enter areas to the east and west to ensure that the YPG vacates them as well. The Kurds will have until October 29th to withdraw to a depth of 30km along the whole border and disarm. Russian and Turkish forces will then begin patrolling the border together.

Also, protests rock Chile, Spain, Iraq and Lebanon.

And the Chinese government has reportedly drawn up a plan to replace Hong Kong’s embattled leader. However, Chinese officials pushed back on that story, calling it a rumor.

We wrap up the global news from around the world (and play some Drake).