Flanked by about two dozen House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks as House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) (L) listens during a press conference at the U.S. in Washington, DC. Rep. Gaetz held the press conference to call for transparency in impeachment inquiry. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Despite some already having access, House Republicans delayed the deposition of a witness in the impeachment inquiry by barging into the secure room in the Capitol where it was taking place on Wednesday.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress about the company’s plans to release a cryptocurrency called Libra.

Thousands of teachers continue to strike in downtown Chicago for higher wages and limits on class sizes.

We cover the biggest national stories of the week on the domestic edition of theNews Roundup.

Guests

  • Susan Glasser Staff writer, The New Yorker; global affairs analyst, CNN; former Moscow Co-Bureau chief, the Washington Post; @sbg1
  • James Antle Editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; former politics editor, Washington Examiner; senior adviser, Defense Priorities; @jimantle
  • Karoun Demirjian Reporter, The Washington Post; @karoun
  • Sarah Karp Education reporter, WBEZ; @SSKedreporter

