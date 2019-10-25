1A Across America: Kansas Women In Politics And The GOP
Republicans have been losing support from women — can they get it back?
Despite some already having access, House Republicans delayed the deposition of a witness in the impeachment inquiry by barging into the secure room in the Capitol where it was taking place on Wednesday.
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress about the company’s plans to release a cryptocurrency called Libra.
Thousands of teachers continue to strike in downtown Chicago for higher wages and limits on class sizes.
We cover the biggest national stories of the week on the domestic edition of theNews Roundup.
Republicans have been losing support from women — can they get it back?
The former Trump administration official learned he was nominated to be the VA secretary on television and fired on Twitter.
How much do we know about those who have stepped up to fight for our right to speak freely? The podcast 'Unprecedented' celebrates those stories.
The former secretary of state sat down with Joshua at the Global Inclusive Growth Summit.