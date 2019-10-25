Despite some already having access, House Republicans delayed the deposition of a witness in the impeachment inquiry by barging into the secure room in the Capitol where it was taking place on Wednesday.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress about the company’s plans to release a cryptocurrency called Libra.

Thousands of teachers continue to strike in downtown Chicago for higher wages and limits on class sizes.

We cover the biggest national stories of the week on the domestic edition of theNews Roundup.