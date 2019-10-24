Things have changed a lot for women over the last hundred years, from winning the right to vote to holding more seats in Congress than ever before. Democratic women swept the 2018 midterms, and now a record number of Republican women are planning to run for office in 2020.

As part of our 1A Across America collaboration, we teamed up with KMUW in Wichita to host a special edition of their event series Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap on October 8.

We hear from two women in office on why they ran, how they serve, and why they chose the party they did. Why don’t more women run for office as Republicans? What’s the strategy for winning back women voters the party has lost?

