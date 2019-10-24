Introducing The ‘Accidental Guardians’ Of First Amendment Rights
How much do we know about those who have stepped up to fight for our right to speak freely? The podcast 'Unprecedented' celebrates those stories.
Things have changed a lot for women over the last hundred years, from winning the right to vote to holding more seats in Congress than ever before. Democratic women swept the 2018 midterms, and now a record number of Republican women are planning to run for office in 2020.
As part of our 1A Across America collaboration, we teamed up with KMUW in Wichita to host a special edition of their event series Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap on October 8.
We hear from two women in office on why they ran, how they serve, and why they chose the party they did. Why don’t more women run for office as Republicans? What’s the strategy for winning back women voters the party has lost?
Produced by Amanda Williams and KMUW’s Sarah Jane Crespo and Haley Crowson.
1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.
How much do we know about those who have stepped up to fight for our right to speak freely? The podcast 'Unprecedented' celebrates those stories.
The former secretary of state sat down with Joshua at the Global Inclusive Growth Summit.
The Virginia politician realizes that digital tools, even if they don't cost anything, are never really free.
From Monie Love to Megan Thee Stallion, we trace the evolution of women in the game.