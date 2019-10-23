“They say — Facebook, Google — they’re free. They’re not free.”

That’s Virginia Sen. Mark Warner on the Recode Decode podcast. The Democrat is one of the most vocal critics of Silicon Valley in Congress.

The issues Warner grapples with include but are not limited to transparency in data collection, online anonymity and dark patterns.

Aside from tech, Warner has plenty of other things to worry about given the Trump impeachment inquiry, the situation in northern Syria and, of course, the election.

We sit down with Warner to discuss Silicon Valley, social media and more.

Produced by Morgan Givens.