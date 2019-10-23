The News Roundup – International
We do not have a Brexit-free edition of the international News Roundup. Sky News does.
Call them “accidental heroes.”
Through the years, ordinary people have stepped all the way up to the Supreme Court to defend our right to speak freely.
The producers behind the new WAMU podcast, “Unprecedented,” have tracked down the main players in cases that helped us fill in the Constitutional gaps left by the Founding Fathers.
We hear from them, and later in the program, NPR’s Supreme Court expert and legal affairs reporter Nina Totenberg adds her insight (and her singing skills) to take us further into the past, present and future of the First Amendment.
Produced by Orion Donovan-Smith.
House Republicans go where they're not invited. Mark Zuckerberg is grilled on Capitol Hill.
Republicans have been losing support from women — can they get it back?
The former Trump administration official learned he was nominated to be the VA secretary on television and fired on Twitter.