Call them “accidental heroes.”

Through the years, ordinary people have stepped all the way up to the Supreme Court to defend our right to speak freely.

The producers behind the new WAMU podcast, “Unprecedented,” have tracked down the main players in cases that helped us fill in the Constitutional gaps left by the Founding Fathers.

We hear from them, and later in the program, NPR’s Supreme Court expert and legal affairs reporter Nina Totenberg adds her insight (and her singing skills) to take us further into the past, present and future of the First Amendment.

Produced by Orion Donovan-Smith.