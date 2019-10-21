The News Roundup – International
A ceasefire? Or a pause in operations? We unpack the agreement between the Kurds and Turkey, brokered by Vice President Mike Pence.
Both Matt White and Heather Woock grew up thinking they knew who their respective parents were. Then, in their mid-thirties, both discovered that fertility doctors that their respective mothers had visited had secretly used their own semen while conducting treatments.
They each had many, many half-siblings that they had never met. Their lives were changed forever.
A new podcast, entitled “Sick,” from WFYI in Indianapolis explores stories like those of Woock and White. What happens when medical professionals that we trust to keep us safe betray our trust?
We talk with the hosts of the podcast about the ramifications of these stories and more.
Produced by Kathryn Fink.
A fourth man connected to Rudy Giuliani is arrested. The Democratic candidates gather again for a debate.
In his new book, the figure skater opens up about his road to the Olympics and beyond.
President Donald Trump says the Kurds are "no angels." We talk about the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations.