Both Matt White and Heather Woock grew up thinking they knew who their respective parents were. Then, in their mid-thirties, both discovered that fertility doctors that their respective mothers had visited had secretly used their own semen while conducting treatments.

They each had many, many half-siblings that they had never met. Their lives were changed forever.

A new podcast, entitled “Sick,” from WFYI in Indianapolis explores stories like those of Woock and White. What happens when medical professionals that we trust to keep us safe betray our trust?

We talk with the hosts of the podcast about the ramifications of these stories and more.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.