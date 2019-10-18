US Vice President Mike Pence (R) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) attend a press conference after a meeting with Turkish President, in Ankara, Turkey.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire at the border of northern Syria. However, Turkish leaders didn’t agree. Instead, they said it was a pause in operations, and they’ll start again if the Kurds don’t abide by the agreed-upon terms.

According to CNN, the terms dictate that “the Syrian Kurds/Syrian Democratic Forces must dismantle their defensive fortifications and pull troops from the border to appease Turkey.”

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukranian leaders continues this week as several officials went to Capitol Hill to offer testimony.

The president’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, took questions yesterday, and NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe asked him about President Trump’s request to a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents.

We recap the news from around the world.

