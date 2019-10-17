Last year, Adam Rippon accomplished one of his biggest goals: heading to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

He medaled, even though he was a decade older than his teammates.

And while he was there, he became a star. He started by calling himself “America’s sweetheart.” And soon enough, he was.

His viral moments and charm offensive didn’t stop with the Olympics. He turned heads and made headlines when he wore a leather harness to the 2018 Oscars. And he brought his dynamic grace to “Dancing with the Stars.”

He officially stopped skating earlier this year. Now, he’s out with a new memoir called Beautiful On The Outside, and has a brand new show cooking about celebrity throwback moments.

Rippon joins us to talk about his road to the Olympics and beyond.

