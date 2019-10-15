Former Ohio governor John Kasich doesn’t want you to wait for Washington.

After resigning from office following two terms as the governor of the Buckeye State, Kasich will release a new book later this month called “It’s Up To Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change.”

He says Washington politicians, specifically the president, don’t really affect the daily life of the average American citizen. Kasich argues that American citizens should be making a difference where they live and work right now.

He wrote an op-ed for USA TODAY about it:

Each of us has the ability to make as much of an impact in our communities as the president is able to make on a national or international scale. As a nation of caring, thinking, feeling people, we are not power¬less in the grand scheme of our democracy; in fact, we can be profoundly powerful, in small ways that can have an enormous impact on the lives all around us.

What’s the best way for Americans to make a tangible difference now? When should Americans look to Washington?

