Who directs the national conversation? And does the national conversation even exist anymore?

Enabled by the rise of social media, author Andrew Marantz argues that a certain kind of internet denizen, colloquially referred to as “edge lords,” has worked to destroy reasonable online discourse.

Marantz follows this group of “nihilists, right-wing nationalists, conspiracy purveyors, white supremacists and more” as they push right-wing memes and fake news on Facebook and attend the DeploraBall after the election of President Donald Trump.

Can the American public retake control of the internet from the trolls?

