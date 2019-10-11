U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldon (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on in Washington, DC. Zeldon spoke on reports that the Trump administration has blocked the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the House impeachment inquiry.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldon (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on in Washington, DC. Zeldon spoke on reports that the Trump administration has blocked the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the House impeachment inquiry. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The White House announced that it will not cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry, raising questions about what’s next for the House committees driving it forward.

The State Department stopped European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland from appearing before a scheduled interview with House committees working on the impeachment inquiry.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that he’s changing his campaign strategy after suffering a heart attack.

For the first time in history, American billionaires paid less in income taxes than their average counterparts.

We discuss these stories and more on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Guests

  • Astead Herndon National politics reporter, The New York Times; @AsteadWesley
  • Abby Phillip White House correspondent, CNN; @abbydphillip
  • Toluse Olorunnipa White House reporter, The Washington Post; @ToluseO

