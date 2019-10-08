Singer-songwriter Liz Phair released her debut album, “Exile in Guyville,” back in 1993.

It kicked off a long career in rock and pop music and cemented her reputation as a feminist pioneer. Some have called her a kind of “Gen X Patti Smith.”

Vulture spoke with her about her approach to music:

You need three things in art. It needs to be true to your soul. It needs to be resonant in the greater culture so a lot of people feel it. And it has to show a window into a future realm — to punch a hole so we can follow into a new way. Those are the things I’m always searching for and failing to find, most of the time.

Now, she’s released a memoir, “Horror Stories,” and has toured with bands like Speedy Oritz.

We talk to her about her music, her new book and why she says David Bowie was her teenage “Liz Phair.”

Produced by Kathryn Fink.