More than two years have passed since President Trump pulled America out of the Paris climate agreement. But the demand for renewable energy in this country continues to increase.

A record amount of wind energy production is set to come online in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

This is largely driven by state renewable energy mandates and Fortune 500 companies committing to reducing their net carbon emissions to zero.

Yet the push for wind energy is dividing some communities in parts of the country where wind energy has major potential.

In this 1A Across America conversation, we explore resistance to wind farms and transmission lines in and near Kansas, a state known as the “Saudi Arabia of Wind.”

Produced by James Morrison.

1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.