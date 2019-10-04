House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, D-CA, speaks to reporters after stepping out of a meeting with former special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Volker is expected to give the committee a deposition on their impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump.

In another development in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House investigators pressed the former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt D. Volker, regarding whether President Trump pressured the country’s president into investigating a political rival.

Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was hospitalized on Wednesday due to a heart issue as many of his Democratic rivals released third-quarter fundraising totals.

And the ACLU said it will challenge the Trump administration’s plans to collect and store more DNA from migrants who have come across the southern border.

We cover these stoies and more on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Guests

  • Susan Davis Congressional correspondent, NPR; @davisusan
  • Peter Baker Chief White House correspondent, The New York Times; @peterbakernyt
  • Fernando Pizarro Washington correspondent, Univision; @FPizarro_DC

