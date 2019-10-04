In another development in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House investigators pressed the former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt D. Volker, regarding whether President Trump pressured the country’s president into investigating a political rival.

Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was hospitalized on Wednesday due to a heart issue as many of his Democratic rivals released third-quarter fundraising totals.

And the ACLU said it will challenge the Trump administration’s plans to collect and store more DNA from migrants who have come across the southern border.

We cover these stoies and more on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.