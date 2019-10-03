Writing Feeling Into Song With Sharon Van Etten
The "Our Love" singer talks with us about her new record "Remind Me Tomorrow," and more.
Why are we so obsessed with self-care?
No, seriously. Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, Goop, is worth $250 million.
One potential reason could be that, according to a recent poll, Americans are the most stressed people in the world.
From The New York Times:
Last year, Americans reported feeling stress, anger and worry at the highest levels in a decade, according to the survey, part of an annual Gallup poll of more than 150,000 people around the world, released on Thursday.
And it’s not just thin white women sitting in a steam room, if that’s what you’re picturing.
Critic and activist Audre Lorde reimagined the concept in the late 1980s, writing that, for marginalized groups, “caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”
But how accessible is that? Is living well something that is just for those who are well off?
Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.
The "Our Love" singer talks with us about her new record "Remind Me Tomorrow," and more.
You may not know his name. But you've almost definitely seen or heard him.
Folks keep using this word. Author Daniel B. Schwartz does not think it means what they think it means.
The most popular kind of gun lock may not be as effective as it first seems.