Why are we so obsessed with self-care?

No, seriously. Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, Goop, is worth $250 million.

One potential reason could be that, according to a recent poll, Americans are the most stressed people in the world.

From The New York Times:

Last year, Americans reported feeling stress, anger and worry at the highest levels in a decade, according to the survey, part of an annual Gallup poll of more than 150,000 people around the world, released on Thursday.

And it’s not just thin white women sitting in a steam room, if that’s what you’re picturing.

Critic and activist Audre Lorde reimagined the concept in the late 1980s, writing that, for marginalized groups, “caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”

But how accessible is that? Is living well something that is just for those who are well off?

