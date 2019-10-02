Musician Sharon Van Etten performs at the 2016 Vulture Festival. Her new album is called "Remind Me Tomorrow."

Musician Sharon Van Etten was already busy enough. She had just written and produced her most successful album to date, 2014’s “Are We There.”

But then, she had a kid, got a role on the Netflix drama “The OA,” and decided to go back to school for an undergraduate degree, with the eventual goal of becoming a mental health counselor.

Oh, and she tried doing stand-up comedy.

Her latest album is called “Remind Me Tomorrow.” We talk with her about her approach to songwriting, leaving New York for Los Angeles, and how she gets everything done.

Produced by Gabrielle Healy, Paige Osburn and Kathryn Fink.

