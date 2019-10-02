Ta-Nehisi Coates On His Debut Novel
The acclaimed author and blogger is set to release his first novel.
Musician Sharon Van Etten was already busy enough. She had just written and produced her most successful album to date, 2014’s “Are We There.”
But then, she had a kid, got a role on the Netflix drama “The OA,” and decided to go back to school for an undergraduate degree, with the eventual goal of becoming a mental health counselor.
Oh, and she tried doing stand-up comedy.
Her latest album is called “Remind Me Tomorrow.” We talk with her about her approach to songwriting, leaving New York for Los Angeles, and how she gets everything done.
Produced by Gabrielle Healy, Paige Osburn and Kathryn Fink.
The acclaimed author and blogger is set to release his first novel.
Over 800 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses. Twelve people have died.
Anti-government protests have continued after a mainland extradition bill was withdrawn.
Southern plantation homes draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, from history buffs to engaged couples scouting [potential wedding locations](https://archive.attn.com/stories/14087/event-planners-facebook-post-reveals-disturbing-wedding-trend). Not everyone who visits these sites of early American…