People form a human chain in the harbor area in Hong Kong. Millions have hit the streets during nearly four months of pro-democracy protests, and hardcore activists have repeatedly clashed with police. MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images

It is the 17th week of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. It is also the 70th anniversary of the creation of the Republic of China.

Over the weekend, police and protesters clashed.

NPR was on the ground, speaking to those who were out on the street.

One 26-year-old protester, who identified himself as Kevin to protect his identity, was part of a group quickly changing out of their black T-shirts to avoid being flagged by police. He said he joined the protest because “Beijing is restricting democracy and won’t allow free elections.”

We bring you the latest on what we know regarding the demands of the protesters, why the demonstrations have endured and how the Chinese government might respond.

Produced by Stacia Brown.

