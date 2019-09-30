Tourists walk past the former slave quarters of the Boone Hill Plantation in South Carolina. The plantation is a popular tourist destination near Charleston, where visitors can tour the main plantation house, the extensive grounds and the former slave quarters.

Southern plantation homes draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, from history buffs to engaged couples scouting potential wedding locations.

Not everyone who visits these sites of early American history wants to be reminded of the enslavement practices that kept them afloat financially. It’s an ongoing source of tension for tour guides and re-enactors working at plantations.

Our guests talk through the complexities of plantation tourism.

Produced by Haili Blassingame.

Guests

  • Derek Alderman Professor of cultural geography, University of Tennessee; Founder and initiative coordinator, Tourism RESET. @MLKStreet
  • Lacey Wilson Historic interpreter, the Owens-Thomas House and Slave Quarters
  • Niya Bates Director, African American History at Monticello.; @TJMonticello
  • Elon Cook Lee Program director, curator, the Center for Reconciliation; the humanities consultant for the Robbins House.; @CFRRI

