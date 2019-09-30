Southern plantation homes draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, from history buffs to engaged couples scouting potential wedding locations.

Not everyone who visits these sites of early American history wants to be reminded of the enslavement practices that kept them afloat financially. It’s an ongoing source of tension for tour guides and re-enactors working at plantations.

Our guests talk through the complexities of plantation tourism.

Produced by Haili Blassingame.