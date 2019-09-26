Is imposing a corporate tax on carbon emissions the best way to reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions? Bipartisan supporters of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, or H.R. 763, believe so.

But the bill doesn’t stop at proposing a tax on corporations with huge carbon imprints. It also suggests that corporate fees should be redistributed to citizens and lawful residents each month.

This proposal is just one carbon pricing option. Ten states are already working on their own policy solutions.

We weigh the pros and cons of different carbon taxes.

Produced by Stacia Brown