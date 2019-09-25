The Joys of Mothering While Black
Black motherhood is joyful. That's one message three black women writers are sharing with the world in their latest works. Nefertiti Austin is a single, adoptive mother who quickly learned…
Under current projections, analysts are expecting severe environmental disruptions due to climate change by the time babies born today enter adulthood.
This forecast has some young people questioning whether to bring more children into such a world.
Some don’t want to bring children into the world who will ultimately feel the same fear they do. They also worry about the climate footprint of raising a child. And, they don’t want their children to have to live in a world struggling with flooding, fires and more frequent harsh storms.
How does raising a child affect one’s carbon footprint? What would this mean for populations already in decline? We assemble a panel to find out.
Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.
Young people are taking center stage in the fight against climate change.
Melanie Gillman is a self-described ["queertoonist"](https://pigeonbits.tumblr.com/) whose latest graphic novel, ["Stage Dreams,"](https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/melanie-gillman/stage-dreams/) takes place in the Old West. The [School Library Journal](http://blogs.slj.com/goodcomicsforkids/2019/06/14/interview-melanie-gillman-on-stage-dreams/) describes it as the story of "a transgender…
Graphic novelist Chris Ware has been working on his latest project, [Rusty Brown](https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/185704/rusty-brown-by-chris-ware/9780375424328/) for nearly two decades. In a New York Times review of Ware's book, "Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest…