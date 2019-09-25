Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in Berlin, Germany. Fridays for Future protests and strikes are registered today in over 400 cities across Germany. The activists are demanding that the German government and corporations take a fast-track policy route towards lowering CO2 emissions and combating the warming of the Earth's temperatures. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in Berlin, Germany. Fridays for Future protests and strikes are registered today in over 400 cities across Germany. The activists are demanding that the German government and corporations take a fast-track policy route towards lowering CO2 emissions and combating the warming of the Earth's temperatures. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Under current projections, analysts are expecting severe environmental disruptions due to climate change by the time babies born today enter adulthood.

This forecast has some young people questioning whether to bring more children into such a world.

Some don’t want to bring children into the world who will ultimately feel the same fear they do. They also worry about the climate footprint of raising a child. And, they don’t want their children to have to live in a world struggling with flooding, fires and more frequent harsh storms.

How does raising a child affect one’s carbon footprint? What would this mean for populations already in decline? We assemble a panel to find out.

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.

Guests

  • Kathleen Mogelgaard Senior fellow, The Population Institute; adjunct professor, University of Maryland
  • Ashley Sanders Writer; audio producer; member, Extinction Rebellion; @ashsan82
  • Kelsey Piper Staff writer, Vox; @KelseyTuoc

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows

The Joys of Mothering While Black

Tuesday, Sep 24 2019Black motherhood is joyful. That's one message three black women writers are sharing with the world in their latest works. Nefertiti Austin is a single, adoptive mother who quickly learned…

Listen

A Graphic Novel About A Transgender Southerner Of The Old West

Monday, Sep 23 2019Melanie Gillman is a self-described ["queertoonist"](https://pigeonbits.tumblr.com/) whose latest graphic novel, ["Stage Dreams,"](https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/melanie-gillman/stage-dreams/) takes place in the Old West. The [School Library Journal](http://blogs.slj.com/goodcomicsforkids/2019/06/14/interview-melanie-gillman-on-stage-dreams/) describes it as the story of "a transgender…

Listen

A Graphic Novel Nearly Two Decades In The Making

Monday, Sep 23 2019Graphic novelist Chris Ware has been working on his latest project, [Rusty Brown](https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/185704/rusty-brown-by-chris-ware/9780375424328/) for nearly two decades. In a New York Times review of Ware's book, "Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest…

Listen