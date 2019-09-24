Nefertiti Austin's new book is Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting in America

Nefertiti Austin's new book is Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting in America Bobby Quillard

Black motherhood is joyful. That’s one message three black women writers are sharing with the world in their latest works.

Nefertiti Austin is a single, adoptive mother who quickly learned that she would have to shape her own narrative, as adoption resources for women like her were scarce. She has written the very book she needed with Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting.

Similarly, journalist and activist Dani McClain wanted to read more about raising a politically-engaged daughter, as a single mom who co-parents with the biological father. She’s written We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood to contribute to that conversation.

Washington Post columnist Helena Andrews-Dyer found that she needed to see more celebratory representations of black motherhood in media. “I had to read an article about black motherhood that wasn’t a horror story,” she writes in a recent column.

All three women join us to talk about the positive narratives they’re shaping around raising children.

Guests

  • Nefertiti Austin Author, “Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race Gender and Parenting in America.”; @NefertitiAustin
  • Dani McClain Reporter,The Nation; author, “We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood.”; @drmcclain
  • Helena Andrews-Dyer Columnist, The Washington Post.; @helena_andrews

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows

A Graphic Novel About A Transgender Southerner Of The Old West

Monday, Sep 23 2019Melanie Gillman is a self-described ["queertoonist"](https://pigeonbits.tumblr.com/) whose latest graphic novel, ["Stage Dreams,"](https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/melanie-gillman/stage-dreams/) takes place in the Old West. The [School Library Journal](http://blogs.slj.com/goodcomicsforkids/2019/06/14/interview-melanie-gillman-on-stage-dreams/) describes it as the story of "a transgender…

Listen

A Graphic Novel Nearly Two Decades In The Making

Monday, Sep 23 2019Graphic novelist Chris Ware has been working on his latest project, [Rusty Brown](https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/185704/rusty-brown-by-chris-ware/9780375424328/) for nearly two decades. In a New York Times review of Ware's book, "Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest…

Listen