Black motherhood is joyful. That’s one message three black women writers are sharing with the world in their latest works.

Nefertiti Austin is a single, adoptive mother who quickly learned that she would have to shape her own narrative, as adoption resources for women like her were scarce. She has written the very book she needed with Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting.

Similarly, journalist and activist Dani McClain wanted to read more about raising a politically-engaged daughter, as a single mom who co-parents with the biological father. She’s written We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood to contribute to that conversation.

Washington Post columnist Helena Andrews-Dyer found that she needed to see more celebratory representations of black motherhood in media. “I had to read an article about black motherhood that wasn’t a horror story,” she writes in a recent column.

All three women join us to talk about the positive narratives they’re shaping around raising children.