Youth activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations on in New York City. While the United States will not be participating, China and about 70 other countries are expected to make announcements concerning climate change. The summit at the U.N. comes after a worldwide Youth Climate Strike on Friday, which saw millions of young people around the world demanding action to address the climate crisis. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In one of the largest youth-led global protests in history, millions around the world marched from London to Manhattan on Friday.

As part of these demonstrations, young leaders are gathering in New York this week for the United Nations Climate Change Summit. Just over 700 youth activists attended the first Youth Climate Summit this weekend.

Many are fresh off a weekend of action. Activist Greta Thunberg, 16, led a worldwide youth strike on Sept. 23, 2019 to protest inaction on climate change.

Now, in New York, young activists are demanding money to provide poorer nations with clean energy in the face of rising temperatures. They’re also asking that countries move to distance themselves from coal, oil and gas immediately.

How is this youth activism changing the conversation? Is it leading to concrete policy changes? What are children and teens bringing to the table? We talk with young activists to learn more.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.

Guests

  • Madeline Graham Youth environmental activist, Fridays for Future; @Fridays4future
  • Aneesa Khan Executive director, SustainUS; @SustainUS
  • Carl Smith Indigenous youth environmental activist from Akiak, Alaska
  • Kathryn Fink Producer, 1A; @finkcommakath

