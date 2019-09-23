Friday News Roundup – International
Prime Minister missteps, ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, and climate change strikes around the world are big news stories this week.
Pew Research released a poll three weeks after the 2008 Iowa caucuses indicating that just one percent of Americans ranked climate change as the most pressing problem facing the country.
Today, that is not the case. With people seeing the effects of climate change on their daily lives, rising temperatures is on the minds of many voters. Wildfires, flooding and more severe hurricanes are affecting public safety, public health, property values and American businesses worldwide.
How will climate coverage influence the 2020 election? How do the candidates differ in their approach to the issue? We sit down with two experts to find answers.
Produced by Amanda Williams.
The president threatens action against California. His former campaign manager doesn't cooperate with Congress.
Millennials might be accused of killing a lot of industries. The plant business isn't one of them.
We explore one author's quest for truth in an increasingly fake world.