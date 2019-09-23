Friday News Roundup – International
Prime Minister missteps, ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, and climate change strikes around the world are big news stories this week.
Environmental activists are planning to shut down traffic in Washington, D.C. on September 23 to demand the federal government take meaningful action to combat climate change.
The coalition of environmental groups plans to place barricades at intersections and roads near centers of money and power in the city.
This protest is timed to coincide with the U.N. climate summit and other demonstrations. Employees working at major American corporations will also go on strike. Approximately 1,500 Amazon workers plan to walk out that day. Organizers want to see the company promise to make zero emissions and drop contracts with fossil fuel companies.
We’ll get an update on the protests.
Produced by Amanda Williams.
