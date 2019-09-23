A sample of graphic novelist Melanie Gillman's latest work.

Melanie Gillman is a self-described “queertoonist” whose latest graphic novel, “Stage Dreams,” takes place in the Old West.

The School Library Journal describes it as the story of “a transgender Southerner fleeing conscription in the Civil War [who] is kidnapped by an outlaw, Flor.”

The graphic novelist joins us to talk about the writing process and researching the history of LGBTQ people of the Old West.

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman

Guests

  • Melanie Gillman Cartoonist & Graphic Novelist, "Stage Dreams"; @melgillman

Check out a sample of Melanie Gillman's graphic novel:

Stage Dreams Front Cover

Stage Dreams colored-cleaned 84 85

A sample of graphic novelist Melanie Gillman's latest work.

Stage Dreams colored-cleaned 08

Stage Dreams 46

Stage Dreams 07

