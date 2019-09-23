Friday News Roundup – International
Prime Minister missteps, ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, and climate change strikes around the world are big news stories this week.
Melanie Gillman is a self-described “queertoonist” whose latest graphic novel, “Stage Dreams,” takes place in the Old West.
The School Library Journal describes it as the story of “a transgender Southerner fleeing conscription in the Civil War [who] is kidnapped by an outlaw, Flor.”
The graphic novelist joins us to talk about the writing process and researching the history of LGBTQ people of the Old West.
Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman
Prime Minister missteps, ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, and climate change strikes around the world are big news stories this week.
The president threatens action against California. His former campaign manager doesn't cooperate with Congress.
Millennials might be accused of killing a lot of industries. The plant business isn't one of them.
We explore one author's quest for truth in an increasingly fake world.