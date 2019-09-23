Melanie Gillman is a self-described “queertoonist” whose latest graphic novel, “Stage Dreams,” takes place in the Old West.

The School Library Journal describes it as the story of “a transgender Southerner fleeing conscription in the Civil War [who] is kidnapped by an outlaw, Flor.”

The graphic novelist joins us to talk about the writing process and researching the history of LGBTQ people of the Old West.

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman