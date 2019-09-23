Democratic lawmakers are contemplating whether to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, who allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in exchange for a U.S. military aid package.

The facts of the communication between Trump and Ukraine are still unclear. Trump’s supporters claim there’s no evidence of such a deal.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the White House to turn over the transcript of Trump’s conversation with Ukraine, or else the president might face an escalation in the House’s investigation of the accusations.

President Trump focused much of his messaging this weekend not on his own actions, but on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who did business in the former Soviet republic.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

We unpack the latest.

