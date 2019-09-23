Graphic novelist Chris Ware has been working on his latest project, Rusty Brown for nearly two decades.

In a New York Times review of Ware’s book, “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth,” author Dave Eggers called him “the most versatile and innovative artist the medium has known…in terms of sheer aesthetic virtuosity Ware’s book is arguably the greatest achievement of the form, ever.”

Of his latest work, “Rusty Brown,” Ware told Publishers Weekly:

“I knew it would be a long book, but as in the embarrassing cases of my other experiments, never thought it would go on as long as it has, or metastasize into such a sprawling mess.”

He joins us to discuss the beauty of sprawling messes.

