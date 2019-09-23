Cartoonist Chris Ware speaks onstage at the Shorts Program Awards and Party presented by YouTube during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Jupiter Bowl in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Cartoonist Chris Ware speaks onstage at the Shorts Program Awards and Party presented by YouTube during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Jupiter Bowl in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Graphic novelist Chris Ware has been working on his latest project, Rusty Brown for nearly two decades.

In a New York Times review of Ware’s book, “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth,” author Dave Eggers called him “the most versatile and innovative artist the medium has known…in terms of sheer aesthetic virtuosity Ware’s book is arguably the greatest achievement of the form, ever.”

Of his latest work, “Rusty Brown,” Ware told Publishers Weekly:

“I knew it would be a long book, but as in the embarrassing cases of my other experiments, never thought it would go on as long as it has, or metastasize into such a sprawling mess.”

He joins us to discuss the beauty of sprawling messes.

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman.

Guests

  • Chris Ware Graphic Novelist, "Rusty Brown" & "Jimmy Corrigan, the Smartest Kid on Earth"

Check out some of Chris Ware's work:

1 JCorrigan Jacket Front

2 Building Stories Box (1)

3 NYorker Money

4 NYorker Thanksgiving

5 NYorker STOP &#038; Patrol

7 Heads or Tails

8 Rusty Brown Cover Squared WEB

9 Rusty Brown Sample Pages 1

10 Rusty Brown Sample Pages 2

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows