Peter Pomerantsev’s 2014 book “Nothing Is True And Everything Is Permitted” paints Moscow as a place where it’s okay to play with the facts in order to fit a desired narrative.

Five years later, his vision of this post-truth world has arrived, and it’s gone global.

In his new book, “This Is Not Propaganda,” Pomerantsev travels the world, analyzing different methods of information manipulation and how authoritarian states weaponize the “truth.”

We sit down with Pomerantsev to discuss Russia, disinformation campaigns and what can be done to combat them.

