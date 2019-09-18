The main thrust of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential pitch is her ability to win back key Midwestern states that once voted firmly Democrat.

This week, the senator is kicking off a “blue wall” tour of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin where she plans to connect with voters who might prefer a more centrist candidate.

Klobuchar will stop in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Milwaukee. Her campaign says she will focus on economic issues with a focus on investing in infrastructure and rural communities.

The senator joins us to discuss healthcare, the president and the Midwest.

Show by Amanda Williams.