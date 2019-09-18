What’s The Deal With Cults?
It's easier to join a cult than you think. A lot easier.
The main thrust of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential pitch is her ability to win back key Midwestern states that once voted firmly Democrat.
This week, the senator is kicking off a “blue wall” tour of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin where she plans to connect with voters who might prefer a more centrist candidate.
Klobuchar will stop in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Milwaukee. Her campaign says she will focus on economic issues with a focus on investing in infrastructure and rural communities.
The senator joins us to discuss healthcare, the president and the Midwest.
Show by Amanda Williams.
It's easier to join a cult than you think. A lot easier.
The singer-songwriter is used to speaking and singing out against the rise of authoritarianism.
Houthi rebels in Yemen initially claimed responsibility for attacks on oil in Saudi Arabia, but U.S. officials say they know who the real "culprit" is.
Based on a true story, the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Cardi B.