Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) addresses a crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. It's the first time the 143 year old event was held in the fall featuring Democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The main thrust of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential pitch is her ability to win back key Midwestern states that once voted firmly Democrat.

This week, the senator is kicking off a “blue wall” tour of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin where she plans to connect with voters who might prefer a more centrist candidate.

Klobuchar will stop in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Milwaukee. Her campaign says she will focus on economic issues with a focus on investing in infrastructure and rural communities.

The senator joins us to discuss healthcare, the president and the Midwest.

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar U.S. senator, Minnesota (D)

