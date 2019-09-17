The 1A Movie Club Sees ‘Hustlers’
Based on a true story, the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Cardi B.
The “people’s poet” isn’t one for sitting on the sidelines and staying silent.
British singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg has been at music and politics for more than 35 years. While some might view the two subjects as separate, he’s dedicated much of his music to social change and grassroot causes.
His political writing isn’t restricted to the studio. Bragg is an author and outspoken critic of fascism, Brexit and current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His new book, “The Three Dimensions of Freedom,” explores the tools democracy has at its disposal to combat the rise of authoritarianism.
We sit down with Bragg to discuss his distinctive blend of folk and rock, his new book and what the future holds for his home country.
What are the challenges workers face today, and what challenges are waiting in the wings?
We cover flying flamingos, Bolton getting the boot and Hubble making history.
Another former Republican politician is set to challenge the president in the primaries. And California passed a bill requiring companies to treat their contractors like employees.