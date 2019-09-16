Friday News Roundup – International
We cover flying flamingos, Bolton getting the boot and Hubble making history.
Labor in the United States faces myriad challenges in 2019. For one, the market for it is slowing down. Job postings in the U.S. decreased for the second month in a row in July compared to a year earlier.
The federal minimum wage hasn’t risen in a decade and many workers also do not have paid time off.
Gig economy workers are particularly vulnerable. Earlier this year, the Trump administration classified ride-share drivers as contractors and not employees, making it more difficult for them to receive worker protections.
So what is the state of U.S. labor in 2019? What worker protections are needed in a changing labor market? We talk with a panel of experts to find out.
We cover flying flamingos, Bolton getting the boot and Hubble making history.
Another former Republican politician is set to challenge the president in the primaries. And California passed a bill requiring companies to treat their contractors like employees.
According to one journalist, we've been missing the real, even weirder story all along.
Former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power joins us to talk about a career pursuing idealistic solutions to global problems.