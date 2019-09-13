In the northern Bahamas, 2,500 people are still missing in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The Catagory 5 storm left at least 50 people dead. The death toll is expected to rise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’ll annex parts of the West Bank if he is re-elected. “Saeb Erekat, the longtime chief Palestinian negotiator, warned Tuesday night that if Mr. Netanyahu manages to put through his plan, he will have ‘succeeded in burying even any chance of peace between Palestinians and Israelis,'” The New York Times reported. Israel will hold elections next week.

What’s behind Netanyahu’s latest move?

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton left the Trump administration this week. Was he fired or did he resign?

And what impact could Bolton’s departure have on the Trump administration’s future moves regarding Iran, Afghanistan and a potential peace plan in the Middle East?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a new election this week. The Wall Street Journal reported: “Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal Party enters the campaign in a dead heat with its main rival, the Conservative Party, with support in the low-to-mid 30% range.”

And President Donald Trump said he had called off a planned summit with the Taliban at Camp David to discuss troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Is a potential peace deal still on the table? Where do negotiations stand?

And of course, we’ll bring you the latest on the ongoing Brexit negotiations. We may or may not discuss flamingos.