Guest Host: Todd Zwillich

US National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with Belarus President in Minsk. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)

We round up the week’s top news from around the country.

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford announced he will challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries.

The president took credit for helping North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop narrowly win a special election for a House seat in a district the GOP has held onto for nearly six decades.

John Bolton is out as [national security adviser.] (https://www.npr.org/2019/09/12/759961914/i-wasn-t-na-ve-getting-fired-in-the-trump-administration)

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can block migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. while the courts work the issue out.

The California state legislature passed a bill to require companies to treat independent contractors as employees.

The Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, tentatively agreed to use its personal fortune to pay billions to state and local governments to settle opioid lawsuits.

Our panel of journalists analyzes these stories and more.

Guests

  • Eliana Johnson White House reporter, Politico; @elianayjohnson
  • Shane Harris Intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, 'At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex' and 'The Watchers: The Rise of America's Surveillance State'; @shaneharris
  • Shawna Thomas Washington bureau chief, Vice News; @Shawna
  • Maggie Fox Health and science reporter; @maggiemfox

