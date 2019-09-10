Between supporting charitable organizations, wrapping on a new sci-fi series for Hulu and criticizing the president, Sean Penn has found time to finish the follow-up to his debut novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

In Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn, Penn follows the exploits of Bob Honey, a septic tank entrepreneur turned international mallet-wielding assassin, as he makes his way to D.C. for a confrontation with a (rather Trumpian) character known as the “landlord.”

Penn isn’t one to hide his feelings on politics. He recently predicted that President Donald Trump would fail in his bid for re-election due to a surge in frustrated young voters.

Penn talks about his new novel, his activism and why he’s “fueled by rage.”

