A Conversation With Human Rights Campaign’s New President
Alphonso David is making history as the first person of color to lead the LGBTQ advocacy organization.
About 45 million Americans have student loan debt, according to a 2018 analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
And it all adds up to $1.6 trillion.
Student debt and what to do about it has already become a 2020 campaign issue. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, for instance, has proposed a plan to cancel $640 billion in student loan debt, saying that the problem has reached a “crisis” level.
It wasn’t always this way. A number of colleges in the U.S. used to be tuition-free..
How did students start having to borrow so much to pay for college? Who can address the student debt crisis?
Produced by Paige Osburn.
Alphonso David is making history as the first person of color to lead the LGBTQ advocacy organization.
Twenty percent of American adults are in debt from their — or their children's or grandchildren's — education.
Both figurative and actual storms occurred on both sides of the Atlantic this week.
Hurricane Dorian threatens the eastern United States after devastating the Bahamas. And Texas loosens its gun safety laws after a deadly shooting.