1A host Joshua Johnson interviewed a group of Somali Minnesotans Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2019, at Safari Restaurant and Event Center in south Minneapolis. Dymanh Chhoun | Sahan Journal

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali American population in the U.S.

It’s a community that’s been in the headlines often recently, but if its members had a direct line to the nation, what would they say?

In partnership with Minnesota Public Radio and Sahan Journal, a nonprofit news organization focusing on immigrants in Minnesota, we sat down with Somali Americans in Minneapolis to find out.

Show and text by Amanda Williams.

Guests

  • Mukhtar Ibrahim Editor and executive director, Sahan Journal; @mukhtaryare
  • Ubah Jama Teacher, St. Paul Public Schools
  • Jaylani Hussein Executive director, CAIR Minnesota; @Jaylanihussein
  • Mohamed Issa Barre Hennepin County employee; @junlay99
  • Nadia Mohamed Candidate for city council, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; @nadia_joome
  • Halima Ahmed Co-leader of the Muslim Student Association, Hamline University
  • Haji Yussuf Podcast host; @syussufhaji

Video of Live Across America Event

In partnership with Minnesota Public Radio and Sahan Journal, a nonprofit news organization focusing on immigrants in Minnesota, 1A host Joshua Johnson sat down with Somali Americans in Minneapolis in August, 2019.

