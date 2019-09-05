On Sept. 7, 1979, ESPN debuted its flagship daily sports program: SportsCenter. Its first live televised event was a softball game between the Kentucky Bourbons and the Milwaukee Schlitzes. Millions have been part of the journey ever since.

From the wry humor in its “This is SportsCenter” ads to the on-air banter and catchphrases anchors like Stuart Scott, Keith Olbermann and Dan Patrick popularized in the 1990s, SportsCenter has revolutionized the way we consume sports entertainment and sports journalism.

We talk with ESPN’s longest-tenured anchor Bob Ley and others about 40 years of SportsCenter.

Show produced by Stacia Brown.