Steve Aoki is almost always on the move. The DJ says he performs an average of 250 shows a year in countries all over the world. He’s even been formally recognized for his manic performance schedule. Aoki’s a Guinness World Record holder. He was 2012’s most-traveled musician, playing 168 shows in 41 countries.

But this year, he made time to reflect.

In his new memoir, “Blue: The Color of Noise,” he writes about his relationship with his father, Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki, an Olympic-qualified wrestler who founded the famous Benihana restaurant chain. He talks about how his indie record label, Dim Mak, helped put a spotlight on groups like Bloc Party, Fischerspooner and The Von Bondies. He also reflects on the death of his friend and world-famous DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii.

Here’s Aoki talking about the memoir with Billboard:

The title is a direct reflection of how I started out creating noise that people wanted to listen to, which led to a career in making cross genre music for my fans all over the world with a universal language. The memoir gives people a glimpse into my life for an outsider looking in, recounting my upbringing, the highs and lows, life events and people along the way that got me to where I am today. I poured my heart and soul into this book and am so excited to share it with the world.

True to his reputation for staying busy, the 41-year-old is collaborating with the Backstreet Boys on a song called “Let it Be Me.” He’s headlining the Creamfields Chile music festival in Santiago this November. And he’s working on expanding Pizzaoki, his delivery-only pizza chain.

We ask the DJ how he keeps up with it all, why he smashes cake in his fans’ faces and what’s next for him.

Producer by Avery Kleinman.