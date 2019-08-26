The streets aren’t safe enough for cyclists these days. Although overall traffic fatalities in the U.S. fell in 2018, cyclist deaths increased by 10 percent from the previous year. Cities across the nation are looking for strategies to combat what some are calling an “epidemic.”

Take New York City. Eight people have been killed riding bikes there since June, bringing the city’s total number of fatalities to 19 so far this year. City politicians have set a goal of eliminating traffic-related fatalities entirely — but while pedestrian and motor vehicle deaths have steadily decreased, cyclist fatalities show no sign of slowing down.

In an interview with NPR, New York Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg lamented the fatalities: “We are all facing a lot of the same challenges. Years where we see fatalities go down. Years where tragically we see fatalities on the rise. Dealing with all the demands on our roadways.”

In Washington, D.C., the number of bike riders has quintupled in the last 15 years. The degree of bike advocacy has followed suit. And thankfully, for cycling enthusiasts, there are a number of bike lanes available on busy roads. However, as The Washington Post points out, they’re not always the safest places to cycle:

The lane on 15th Street NW, among the city’s most celebrated, has numerous risk factors that contribute to collisions and falls. Its main problem lies in its configuration: a two-way lane on a roadway that has two-way traffic that crosses numerous major intersections and driveways. So many variables increase the opportunities for collisions.

Even as bike lanes increase in some cities nationwide, their construction is time-intensive, and the ones we currently have might not be as effective as they could be. Plus, bike activists often encounter community resistance to change on the roads. As NPR notes, researchers say that in order to take concrete steps towards decreasing biker deaths, the lanes we build in the future should be separated from cars as much as possible.

As more Americans choose cycling to get where they’re going, how can we can keep them safe on the roads?