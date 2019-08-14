Pro-democracy protestors carry safety barriers to block the entrance to the airport terminals after a scuffle with police at Hong Kong's international airport.

Protests inside an airport in Hong Kong grew violent this week, as anti-government demonstrations continued for another week.

Chinese state media released videos of troop movement by China near the Hong Kong border.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted “Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why?” It wasn’t immediately apparent who the “many” he was referring to are.

What are the potential outcomes of these demonstrations? What is causing the violence?

We provide analysis on these protests.

Guests

  • Frank Langfitt Correspondent, NPR's London bureau; author, "The Shanghai Free Taxi: Journeys with the Hustlers and Rebels of the New China;" @franklangfitt
  • Scott Kennedy Trustee chair, Chinese Business and Economics, Center for Strategic and International Studies; @KennedyCSIS

