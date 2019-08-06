Before he began shooting, the gunman in custody for killing at least 21 people at an El Paso Walmart posted on 8chan.

Here’s what Robert Evans of BellingCat wrote about the gunman’s words:

There is nothing new in this killer’s ramblings. He expresses fears of the same “replacement” of white people that motivated the Christchurch shooter, and notes that he was deeply motivated by that shooter’s manifesto. In the article I wrote after the Poway Synagogue shooting I noted that 8channers had dedicated a great deal of time to spreading that manifesto, in an effort to inspire more shooters. The El Paso shooting is further proof that this strategy works.

Writer Adam Serwer wrote about white nationalism’s American roots for The Atlantic in April. He shared his story again in the wake of the two shootings over the weekend.

The origin of the “white genocide” conspiracy theory, aka “the great replacement,” was a patrician American conservationist, who applied theories about endangered species to whites. He believed their superior genetic stock was threatened by immigration. https://t.co/WgmB8OTHya — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) August 5, 2019

New York Times reporter Astead Herndon tweeted, “hard for me to look at the last month (The Squad, ‘Send Her Back,’ Cummings, El Paso) and think, ‘2020 is going to be an election about health care.'”

How do the media cover white supremacy? Does journalism’s status as a predominantly white profession make it harder to guide honest coverage?

Where have members of the media failed when covering white supremacy and the leaders of that movement? When has media coverage succeeded in demonstrating the danger of radical ideas?